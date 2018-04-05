Manhattan Associates (MANH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MANH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 52,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,379. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2,723.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 72.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $163,507.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,770.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $252,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

