Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price

Media stories about Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Manitex International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9722351967078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Manitex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 59,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,120. The company has a market cap of $193.45, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.40. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

