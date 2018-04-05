UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,631,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 3,327 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $92,889.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 4,476 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $151,467.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,154.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,179 shares of company stock valued at $288,486 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Manitowoc Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

