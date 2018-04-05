Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Patent Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6187641987869 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets.

