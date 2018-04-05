Salesforce.com (CRM) Chairman Sells $1,256,300.00 in Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $1,256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,909.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $566,050.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $586,750.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $581,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $638,350.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $635,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $1,271,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $625,150.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83,281.20, a P/E ratio of 265.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS set a $144.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.91.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

