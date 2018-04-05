Marcus Lemonis Sells 130,000 Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $4,616,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,082. Camping World has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,589.89, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 384.26%. The firm had revenue of $888.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.84 million. analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Camping World by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,410,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,344,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 1,380.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,001 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Camping World by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 129,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/marcus-lemonis-sells-130000-shares-of-camping-world-holdings-inc-cwh-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.