St. Joe (JOE) CFO Buys $20,015.52 in Stock

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) CFO Marek Bakun acquired 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $20,015.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:JOE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 0.91.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 60.38%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that St. Joe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 27,002,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 416,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,132,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 415,441 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,444,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

