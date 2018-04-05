BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $28,525,000.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Mario Spanicciati sold 700,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $28,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackLine stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $23,688,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 21.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,466,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $12,464,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $11,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 859,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 328,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mario-spanicciati-sells-700000-shares-of-blackline-inc-bl-stock-updated-updated.html.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.