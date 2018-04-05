Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $314,727.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $314,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $309,288.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marka Hansen sold 14,350 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $289,009.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 price target on Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,974,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

