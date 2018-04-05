Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Markel (NYSE:MKL) Share Price

News stories about Markel (NYSE:MKL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Markel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1923409439833 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,161.23. 14,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,796. The firm has a market cap of $15,999.52, a P/E ratio of 320.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a 52-week low of $936.95 and a 52-week high of $1,194.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. analysts forecast that Markel will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,172.00.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.33, for a total value of $233,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,642.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 300 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.02, for a total value of $318,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,313.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $2,012,582 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

