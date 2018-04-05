MarketAxess (MKTX) Given News Impact Rating of 0.25

News coverage about MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3343380888105 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.44. 279,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,160. The company has a market cap of $8,030.46, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.57. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 29.54%. equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. UBS lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $6,671,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,676,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.98, for a total transaction of $836,465.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,125 shares of company stock worth $10,849,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/marketaxess-mktx-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.