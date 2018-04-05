Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Jack Clarke Purchases 36 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($209.21).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £226,506.24 ($317,948.12).

On Monday, March 5th, Jack Clarke purchased 36 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($213.76).

On Monday, February 5th, Jack Clarke purchased 37 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($211.38).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 414.40 ($5.82) on Thursday. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333.10 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.60 ($6.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $3.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSLH. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 490 ($6.88) to GBX 505 ($7.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.02) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 470 ($6.60) to GBX 475 ($6.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 474.83 ($6.67).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

