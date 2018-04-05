Marten Transport (MRTN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,529. The stock has a market cap of $1,246.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.37. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $140,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $280,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $3,448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

