Martin Leclerc Buys 20,000 Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Stock

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) insider Martin Leclerc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

ProMetic Life Sciences stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$2.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$2.15 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$3.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.89.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

