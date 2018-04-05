Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,177,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,391,000 after purchasing an additional 392,445 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,312,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,552,000 after buying an additional 285,376 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 845,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,918,000 after buying an additional 47,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,381,000 after buying an additional 127,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $204.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12,646.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $191.09 and a 1-year high of $244.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $911.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $630,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/martin-marietta-materials-mlm-stake-increased-by-salem-investment-counselors-inc-updated-updated.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.