Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. 91,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.14, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.22 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%. equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,550,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 293,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

