Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $20.80

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $20.80. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 11734602 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $10,138.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,512 shares of company stock worth $1,236,276. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 245,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

