Master Swiscoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $685.00 (CRYPTO:MSCN)

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Master Swiscoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Master Swiscoin has a total market cap of $57,759.00 and $685.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00692054 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00185324 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Master Swiscoin Profile

Master Swiscoin’s launch date was February 9th, 2017. Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,255,720 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com.

Master Swiscoin Coin Trading

Master Swiscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Master Swiscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

