Baker Chad R Acquires 525 Shares of Mastercard (MA)

Baker Chad R lifted its position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.4% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 784.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mastercard by 289.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,570,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,308 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 170.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,447,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,685,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Mastercard stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181,332.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

