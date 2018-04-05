Matrix AI Network (MAN) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $76.18 million and approximately $400,608.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00007493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ForkDelta and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.01753690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004987 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015563 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00023157 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrixchain.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.