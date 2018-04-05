Matthews International (MATW) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $48.75

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.75 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 117168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1,614.58, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Marsh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 302,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

