Maverick Chain Price Down 58.5% This Week (CRYPTO:MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, RightBTC and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $7,248.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00701674 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00183674 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035405 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain launched on August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEgg and RightBTC. It is not possible to buy Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverick Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.