Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on SLS International (AMEX:SLS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of SLS International in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on SLS International in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SLS International alerts:

SLS stock opened at $0.00 on Monday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Maxim Group Analysts Give SLS International (SLS) a $13.00 Price Target” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/maxim-group-analysts-give-sls-international-sls-a-13-00-price-target.html.

About SLS International

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.