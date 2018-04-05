Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) & Ambarella (AMBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

90.7% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 0 13 7 0 2.35 Ambarella 0 4 6 0 2.60

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus target price of $55.05, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.01%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ambarella does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.30 billion 7.08 $571.61 million $2.12 27.27 Ambarella $295.40 million 5.31 $18.85 million $0.55 85.62

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambarella, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 16.08% 32.59% 15.75% Ambarella 6.38% 4.04% 3.55%

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Ambarella on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets. It offers a range of products, such as switching regulators, battery management, isolated power, charge pumps, linear regulators, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, motor driver integrated circuits (ICs), monitors and sequencers, transceivers, controllers and expanders, level translators, signal line protection ICs, broadband switches, powerline communications, real-time clocks, embedded security, microcontrollers, 1-Wire, iButton, data loggers, clock generation and distribution, memory products, optical, signal integrity, high-speed signaling, and display power and control.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.