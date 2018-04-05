Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,563.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $202,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,988 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

