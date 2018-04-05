Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxwell Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Maxwell Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Maxwell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MXWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Maxwell Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 29,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,694. Maxwell Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, CEO Franz Fink sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products.

