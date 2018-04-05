Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) will post $32.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxwell Technologies’ earnings. Maxwell Technologies reported sales of $26.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will report full-year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $149.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $164.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. UBS upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of MXWL stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Maxwell Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $224.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Franz Fink sold 4,502 shares of Maxwell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $26,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 832.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 113,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 2,269,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products.

