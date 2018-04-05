McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKC. UBS upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

MKC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.33. 124,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,389. The firm has a market cap of $13,638.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,455,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,767,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,835,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

