McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,029. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $13,638.85, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

