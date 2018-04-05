McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stake Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises about 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of McDonald's worth $120,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125,308.21, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

