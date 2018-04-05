McKesson Co. (MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $186.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.16. 851,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,994. The stock has a market cap of $28,996.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. McKesson has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that McKesson will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

