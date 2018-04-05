LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of LifePoint Health worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

In related news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III acquired 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,022.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,588,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPNT opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,796.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts expect that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LPNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LifePoint Health to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

