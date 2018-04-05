PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3,098.39, a P/E ratio of 104.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.28 million. equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $539,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $73,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,814 shares of company stock worth $1,865,358. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

