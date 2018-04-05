Medallion Financial (MFIN) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 38.01 and a current ratio of 38.01. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $110.22, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallion Financial news, insider Donald S. Poulton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment.

