MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE MRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. 175,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of -0.21. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

