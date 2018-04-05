MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $621,172.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $42.27 million and $621,172.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.05623830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.97 or 0.09436600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.01770190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.02559380 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00200605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00602450 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00075228 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is not possible to purchase MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

