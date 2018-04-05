MediBloc (MED) Market Cap Reaches $42.30 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One MediBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. MediBloc has a total market cap of $42.30 million and approximately $610,584.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.05611180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.03 or 0.09451920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.01751960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.02550440 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00613771 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00075305 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

