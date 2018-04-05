Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDSO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of MDSO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.78. 309,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,779. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3,668.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $132,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 26,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,836 shares of company stock worth $2,495,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

