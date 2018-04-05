Mediwound (MDWD) PT Raised to $12.00

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mediwound’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mediwound currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. 17,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,203. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.18.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 234.12% and a negative net margin of 887.38%. research analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Mediwound by 5,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 739,882 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mediwound (MDWD) PT Raised to $12.00” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mediwound-mdwd-pt-set-at-12-00-by-oppenheimer-updated-updated.html.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.