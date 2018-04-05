Medley Management (MDLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 1.41%.

MDLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Medley Management has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medley Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medley Management by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Medley Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

