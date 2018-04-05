Meg Gentle Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc (TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) insider Meg Gentle acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,792,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,074,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,617.02, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/meg-gentle-purchases-100000-shares-of-tellurian-inc-tell-stock.html.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc, formerly Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast through its subsidiary, Tellurian Investments Inc The Company owns interests in the Horse Hill-1 well and related licenses in the Weald Basin, onshore the United Kingdom, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.