Melco PBL (MLCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Melco PBL in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco PBL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Melco PBL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Melco PBL alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Melco PBL has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13,942.57, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Melco PBL had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco PBL will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Melco PBL by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,370,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,924 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,420,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,699,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/melco-pbl-mlco-rating-increased-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Melco PBL Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco PBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco PBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.