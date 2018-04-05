Melon 24 Hour Volume Hits $244,863.00 (CRYPTO:MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Melon token can now be bought for about $43.25 or 0.00642962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Kraken and CryptoDerivatives. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $25.92 million and approximately $244,863.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00693916 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184285 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041675 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Livecoin, Liqui, CryptoDerivatives and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.