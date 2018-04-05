Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 240 ($3.37) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 258.50 ($3.63).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

LON:MRO traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 211.80 ($2.97). The company had a trading volume of 18,290,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.68).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Melrose Industries (MRO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/melrose-industries-mro-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.