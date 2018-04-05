Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Issues Earnings Results

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($1.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

MNLO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,881. Menlo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Surplus Fund Viii purchased 294,118 shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,006.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNLO shares. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

