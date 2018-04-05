Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143,626.05, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

