Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €115.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.32 ($123.85).

Merck KGaA stock traded up €2.40 ($2.96) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €80.50 ($99.38). The stock had a trading volume of 494,574 shares. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($141.98).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

