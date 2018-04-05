Mercury (MER) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.43 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $19.30 million and $9.43 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00689944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00182336 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

