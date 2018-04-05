Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after buying an additional 190,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 159,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,892,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 741,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 559,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $144,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $312,159.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,042 shares of company stock valued at $475,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,073.09, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/meridian-bancorp-inc-ebsb-shares-sold-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.