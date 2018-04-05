Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) Insider Phillippe Lord Sells 5,009 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Phillippe Lord sold 537 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $24,272.40.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 56,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,770.52, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $946.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.94 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/meritage-homes-co-mth-insider-phillippe-lord-sells-5009-shares.html.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.